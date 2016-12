Oldtony Veteran



Join Date: Jun 2007 Gold Coast Australia Posts: 1,474

Woolies BP not Calex Interesting development with BP buying the Woolies sites rather than the foreshadowed deal with previous supplier Caltex.

Any thoughts opn how this is going to effect sponsoship and supply deal for the sport?

We are talking VERY big bucks in retail throughput so it has to make the marketing people in the oil companies do some reviewing of strategy. Interesting development with BP buying the Woolies sites rather than the foreshadowed deal with previous supplier Caltex.Any thoughts opn how this is going to effect sponsoship and supply deal for the sport?We are talkingbig bucks in retail throughput so it has to make the marketing people in the oil companies do some reviewing of strategy.