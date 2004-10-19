bauble Veteran



Join Date: Nov 2005 Bedfordshire Posts: 2,803

Threat to Motor Sport <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> In the landmark Vnuk case, the European Court of Justice ruled in 2014 that the EUs 2009 Motor Insurance Directive required insurance policies to cover all possible third-party accidents in all places and at all times. In some countries, including*the United Kingdom and Ireland, governments had interpreted the law as meaning*that it only applies to vehicles driven on public roads, however it is now clear that the*judgment means that national laws must be changed to ensure that all mechanically propelled vehicles are insured for third-party losses regardless of type of use, in all places, at any time. This applies to everything from Formula One racing cars, to mobility scooters, to antique trams and everything in-between. Industry experts have already claimed that the risks associated with providing insurance cover to all motorised vehicles mean that they would be prohibitively expensive to insure, thus effectively outlawing all motorsport activities across the United Kingdom.

HM Government opened a consultation on Wednesday 21st December with two clear options. First, to pursue the Comprehensive option which would involve changing UK motor insurance law to comply with the Motor Insurance Directive as interpreted in the Vnuk judgement. Second, the Governments preferred Amended Directive option which would involve changing UK law on motor insurance to implement the Motor Insurance Directive as amended, should the European Commission pursue its proposal to amend it.

While the United Kingdom remains a member of the European Union, the UK is obligated to make this change. We, the undersigned petition HM Government through*the Secretary of State for Transport, The Rt. Hon. Chris Grayling, M.P., asking that*HM Government under no circumstances implements the 'Vnuk' judgement in a way that*encompasses vehicles involved in motor and motorcycle sport activities.



www.fightvnuk.co.uk In the landmark Vnuk case, the European Court of Justice ruled in 2014 that the EUs 2009 Motor Insurance Directive required insurance policies to cover all possible third-party accidents in all places and at all times. In some countries, including*the United Kingdom and Ireland, governments had interpreted the law as meaning*that it only applies to vehicles driven on public roads, however it is now clear that the*judgment means that national laws must be changed to ensure that all mechanically propelled vehicles are insured for third-party losses regardless of type of use, in all places, at any time. This applies to everything from Formula One racing cars, to mobility scooters, to antique trams and everything in-between. Industry experts have already claimed that the risks associated with providing insurance cover to all motorised vehicles mean that they would be prohibitively expensive to insure, thus effectively outlawing all motorsport activities across the United Kingdom.HM Government opened a consultation on Wednesday 21st December with two clear options. First, to pursue the Comprehensive option which would involve changing UK motor insurance law to comply with the Motor Insurance Directive as interpreted in the Vnuk judgement. Second, the Governments preferred Amended Directive option which would involve changing UK law on motor insurance to implement the Motor Insurance Directive as amended, should the European Commission pursue its proposal to amend it.While the United Kingdom remains a member of the European Union, the UK is obligated to make this change. We, the undersigned petition HM Government through*the Secretary of State for Transport, The Rt. Hon. Chris Grayling, M.P., asking that*HM Government under no circumstances implements the 'Vnuk' judgement in a way that*encompasses vehicles involved in motor and motorcycle sport activities.