Max Trimble: RIP To spread the word, Max died yesterday morning.

Max was a key figure in establishing Hagley & District Light Car Club at Loton Park and developing the hill climb to what it is today as well as nourishing the growth and prosperity of the Club.

Max raced a Jaguar C type extensively in 1955 and a D type in '56 and was a keen supporter of all forms of motorsport.

