Today, 14:53 (Ref:3741653)
#1
Veteran
Panoz and Green4U
Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV
Quote:
Green4U was founded late last year, and subsequently acquired the DeltaWing Technology Group, Panoz LLC and Team Panoz Racing.
"Our goal is to run our car in a race, perhaps even applying for a future Garage 56 slot"
Initial performance targets include 400-450kW total power, with a top speed of between 175-180mph.
The car will run on removable battery packs, allowing for batteries to be swapped out during pitstops, with a targeted range of between 90 and 110 miles.
There are also plans for a street-legal sports car based on the GT-EV.
The removable battery packs sounds very interesting and useful.
Today, 14:58 (Ref:3741656)
#2
|
Veteran
I can only say good luck to them, anybody who tries a bit of innovation in motorsport is a good one in my books
Today, 15:13 (Ref:3741667)
#5
|
Race Official
Veteran
Has a weight for the battery pack been announced. There was an overall vehicle weight, but I don't remember weight for the battery pack, which will have to be handled somehow during pit stops.
Today, 15:22 (Ref:3741671)
#6
|
Veteran
Front end looks like a cross between a DP and a Chevron B16...
Assuming this runs in '18 it amuses me that Panoz would beat Formula E to changeable batteries. I wonder how much of the battery technology is likely to be new/cutting edge?
Today, 15:24 (Ref:3741672)
#7
|
Veteran
Quote:
Originally Posted by skycafe
Has a weight for the battery pack been announced. There was an overall vehicle weight, but I don't remember weight for the battery pack, which will have to be handled somehow during pit stops.
That could hopefully be the new technology development - smaller and lighter battery packs which are giving more power and lasting longer... I think I could be wishing too much there at the moment!
Today, 15:24 (Ref:3741673)
#8
|
Veteran
Quote:
Originally Posted by skycafe
Has a weight for the battery pack been announced. There was an overall vehicle weight, but I don't remember weight for the battery pack, which will have to be handled somehow during pit stops.
I imagine the battery pack will just be inserted on dolly jacks.
I don't think pack will be getting changed on pit road, at least in America. The concrete wall that most tracks mean you'd have to wheel the batteries around, and you'd be extremely restricted on space. It'd be easier just to put the car behind the wall, do a quick change and back out. Since this isn't competing in a proper class, it doesn't matter - it just needs to be a good proof of concept.
For Le Mans it's possible, but it looks extremely difficult to do in the US. Good luck to them making this concept work. At least it's actually trying to progress technology, which is very nice!
Today, 15:32 (Ref:3741677)
#9
|
Race Official
Veteran
Quote:
Originally Posted by Akrapovic
... Since this isn't competing in a proper class, it doesn't matter - it just needs to be a good proof of concept.
For Le Mans it's possible, but it looks extremely difficult to do in the US. Good luck to them making this concept work. At least it's actually trying to progress technology, which is very nice!
Thanks for that. Yes, I imagine it would be changed in garage and not on pit road, which them opens up several possibilities for mechanical assistance to accomplish that.
