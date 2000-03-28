Akrapovic Veteran



Join Date: Mar 2015 Posts: 3,368

Quote: skycafe Originally Posted by Has a weight for the battery pack been announced. There was an overall vehicle weight, but I don't remember weight for the battery pack, which will have to be handled somehow during pit stops.



I don't think pack will be getting changed on pit road, at least in America. The concrete wall that most tracks mean you'd have to wheel the batteries around, and you'd be extremely restricted on space. It'd be easier just to put the car behind the wall, do a quick change and back out. Since this isn't competing in a proper class, it doesn't matter - it just needs to be a good proof of concept.



For Le Mans it's possible, but it looks extremely difficult to do in the US. Good luck to them making this concept work. At least it's actually trying to progress technology, which is very nice! I imagine the battery pack will just be inserted on dolly jacks.I don't think pack will be getting changed on pit road, at least in America. The concrete wall that most tracks mean you'd have to wheel the batteries around, and you'd be extremely restricted on space. It'd be easier just to put the car behind the wall, do a quick change and back out. Since this isn't competing in a proper class, it doesn't matter - it just needs to be a good proof of concept.For Le Mans it's possible, but it looks extremely difficult to do in the US. Good luck to them making this concept work. At least it's actually trying to progress technology, which is very nice!