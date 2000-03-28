Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 14:53
NaBUru38
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,611
Panoz and Green4U
Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV



Quote:
Green4U was founded late last year, and subsequently acquired the DeltaWing Technology Group, Panoz LLC and Team Panoz Racing.

"Our goal is to run our car in a race, perhaps even applying for a future Garage 56 slot"

Initial performance targets include 400-450kW total power, with a top speed of between 175-180mph.

The car will run on removable battery packs, allowing for batteries to be swapped out during pitstops, with a targeted range of between 90 and 110 miles.

There are also plans for a street-legal sports car based on the GT-EV.
The removable battery packs sounds very interesting and useful.
Today, 14:58
S griffin
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 2,324
I can only say good luck to them, anybody who tries a bit of innovation in motorsport is a good one in my books
Today, 15:05
joeb
Race Official
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
Baton Rouge, LA
Posts: 9,084
Quote:
Originally Posted by S griffin View Post
I can only say good luck to them, anybody who tries a bit of innovation in motorsport is a good one in my books
I agree, I hope this makes it to the track! I wonder what it would be like for the driver to have all that weight on one side? The effort required to turn that to the left could be tough.
Today, 15:11
fieldodreams79
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
The Dirty South
Posts: 7,646
I echo these thoughts. Wish them well, like someone thinking outside the box, but the future of electric cars is touchy with me. For them to be viable, they need to be powered by renewable energy, not fossil fuels, because you rob me of hearing the burning of dead dinosaurs otherwise.
Today, 15:13
skycafe
Race Official
Join Date: May 2003
United States
Water on three sides
Posts: 3,130
Has a weight for the battery pack been announced. There was an overall vehicle weight, but I don't remember weight for the battery pack, which will have to be handled somehow during pit stops.
Today, 15:22
TheNewBob
Join Date: Dec 2004
England
Lincs, UK
Posts: 2,547
Front end looks like a cross between a DP and a Chevron B16...

Assuming this runs in '18 it amuses me that Panoz would beat Formula E to changeable batteries. I wonder how much of the battery technology is likely to be new/cutting edge?
Today, 15:24
TheNewBob
Join Date: Dec 2004
England
Lincs, UK
Posts: 2,547
Quote:
Originally Posted by skycafe View Post
Has a weight for the battery pack been announced. There was an overall vehicle weight, but I don't remember weight for the battery pack, which will have to be handled somehow during pit stops.
That could hopefully be the new technology development - smaller and lighter battery packs which are giving more power and lasting longer... I think I could be wishing too much there at the moment!
Today, 15:24
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 3,368
Quote:
Originally Posted by skycafe View Post
Has a weight for the battery pack been announced. There was an overall vehicle weight, but I don't remember weight for the battery pack, which will have to be handled somehow during pit stops.
I imagine the battery pack will just be inserted on dolly jacks.

I don't think pack will be getting changed on pit road, at least in America. The concrete wall that most tracks mean you'd have to wheel the batteries around, and you'd be extremely restricted on space. It'd be easier just to put the car behind the wall, do a quick change and back out. Since this isn't competing in a proper class, it doesn't matter - it just needs to be a good proof of concept.

For Le Mans it's possible, but it looks extremely difficult to do in the US. Good luck to them making this concept work. At least it's actually trying to progress technology, which is very nice!
Today, 15:32
skycafe
Race Official
Join Date: May 2003
United States
Water on three sides
Posts: 3,130
Quote:
Originally Posted by Akrapovic View Post
... Since this isn't competing in a proper class, it doesn't matter - it just needs to be a good proof of concept.

For Le Mans it's possible, but it looks extremely difficult to do in the US. Good luck to them making this concept work. At least it's actually trying to progress technology, which is very nice!
Thanks for that. Yes, I imagine it would be changed in garage and not on pit road, which them opens up several possibilities for mechanical assistance to accomplish that.
Today, 15:34
fieldodreams79
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
The Dirty South
Posts: 7,646
Quote:
Originally Posted by Akrapovic View Post
I imagine the battery pack will just be inserted on dolly jacks.

I don't think pack will be getting changed on pit road, at least in America. The concrete wall that most tracks mean you'd have to wheel the batteries around, and you'd be extremely restricted on space. It'd be easier just to put the car behind the wall, do a quick change and back out. Since this isn't competing in a proper class, it doesn't matter - it just needs to be a good proof of concept.

For Le Mans it's possible, but it looks extremely difficult to do in the US. Good luck to them making this concept work. At least it's actually trying to progress technology, which is very nice!
Hoist or gantry? Good point.

This is a unique deal as Formula E you have to change cars. Now, we have a large scale RC car!
