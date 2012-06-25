Hi, folks! Welcome to round 10 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. Sunday afternoon is often slow, but not at the fastest short oval in Iowa. Honda claims to have fixed their engine issues, but have they?
Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.
o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Dixon ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)
Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:
o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100
The stakes for Iowa are:
o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Castroneves.
o- 6x: Power, Newgarden, Rahal, Kanaan.
o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Hunter-Reay.
o- 20x: Muñoz, Carpenter, Sato.
o- 40x: Rossi, Kimball, Aleshin, Andretti, Hildebrand, Jones (A).
o- 80x: Daly (A), Chilton (A), Gutiérrez (A).
o- Chevrolet: 5 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.
Please place your bets before qualifying. Good luck!