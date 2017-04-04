Congratulations to Notso Swift on winning this round.
Quite a low-scoring round this time, mainly due to Räikkönen, Verstappen and Bottas all not scoring.
stripedcat holds onto the championship lead, while Born Racer Fan moves up into second place. Something of note was that no-one predicted the rate the race score as being a 7 in Barcelona.
Predictions for Monaco will open on Monday!
Spanish Grand Prix Results
1. Hamilton
2. Vettel
3. Ricciardo
4. Pérez
5. Ocon
6. Hulkenberg
7. Sainz
8. Wehrlein
9. Kvyat
10. Grosjean
Fastest lap: Hamilton
Fastest pitstop: Mercedes
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel
Driver of the Grand Prix: Wehrlein
Team of the Grand Prix: Force India
Rate the Grand Prix: 7
Spanish Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. Notso Swift 72
2. smellysocks 69
3. stripedcat 67
= Born Racer Fan 67
5. F1 Guy 66
6. Grandpa Rob 64
7. wolfhound 63
8. Born Racer 58
Championship Standings after Round 5 of 20
1. stripedcat 467
2. Born Racer Fan 453
3. smellysocks 449
4. Born Racer 446
5. wolfhound 443
6. F1Guy 440
7. Notso Swift 415
8. Grandpa_Rob 397
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Oldtony 70