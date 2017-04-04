Born Racer Race Official Race Official Veteran



stripedcat holds onto the championship lead, while Born Racer Fan moves up into second place. Something of note was that no-one predicted the rate the race score as being a 7 in Barcelona.



Predictions for Monaco will open on Monday!



Spanish Grand Prix Results



1. Hamilton

2. Vettel

3. Ricciardo

4. Pérez

5. Ocon

6. Hulkenberg

7. Sainz

8. Wehrlein

9. Kvyat

10. Grosjean



Fastest lap: Hamilton

Fastest pitstop: Mercedes

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel

Driver of the Grand Prix: Wehrlein

Team of the Grand Prix: Force India

Rate the Grand Prix: 7



Spanish Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. Notso Swift 72

2. smellysocks 69

3. stripedcat 67

= Born Racer Fan 67

5. F1 Guy 66

6. Grandpa Rob 64

7. wolfhound 63

8. Born Racer 58



Championship Standings after Round 5 of 20



1. stripedcat 467

2. Born Racer Fan 453

3. smellysocks 449

4. Born Racer 446

5. wolfhound 443

6. F1Guy 440

7. Notso Swift 415

8. Grandpa_Rob 397

9. karting 384

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

