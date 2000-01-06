Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Tributes Forum
Reload this Page Jim McElreath
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 15:22 (Ref:3734482)   #1
jimclark
Veteran
 
jimclark's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
United States
Champion Porsche/Audi territory
Posts: 950
jimclark should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridjimclark should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Jim McElreath
'Staple Indycar driver. Passed at 89.

http://www.ultimateracinghistory.com...php?uniqid=274

https://www.motorsport.com/indycar/n...8-2017-907623/
Last edited by jimclark; Today at 15:32.
jimclark is online now  
__________________
"Those were the days my friends. We thought they'd never end..."

jimclark
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Tributes Forum | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Books] Jim Clark at the Wheel KC Armchair Enthusiast 18 27 Dec 2011 08:53
What was Jim Clark's "secret"? Gary,U.S. Fan Motorsport History 7 6 Jan 2000 22:47


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 16:07.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.