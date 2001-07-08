Danathar Racer

Join Date: Sep 2013 Posts: 309

Top speed at Indy (not average lap speed) <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Does anybody know what the top (peak) speed record for the Indy oval is? Not lap speed averaged, I mean the top speed ever done at any point in time during any lap.



It's obviously at the end of the straights. Can't seem to find that record anywhere? Does anybody know what the top (peak) speed record for the Indy oval is? Not lap speed averaged, I mean the top speed ever done at any point in time during any lap.It's obviously at the end of the straights. Can't seem to find that record anywhere?