ebby Racer

Join Date: Oct 2004 near Lydden, Kent Posts: 361

World Rallycross R6 - Hell, Norway 55 supercars according to entry lists, looking forward to having the EuroRX supercars back out.



http://www.fiaworldrallycross.com/ar...tries-revealed



I'm considering going to this event next year as flights to Trondheim are cheap from Gatwick and the circuit seems near the airport. If anyone is going this year please share your experiences 55 supercars according to entry lists, looking forward to having the EuroRX supercars back out.I'm considering going to this event next year as flights to Trondheim are cheap from Gatwick and the circuit seems near the airport. If anyone is going this year please share your experiences