2018 DTM schedule

Quote: https://www.motorsport.com/dtm/news/...w-audi-944212/

DTM chairman Gerhard Berger has suggested that the series' calendar could expand into new countries to suit the needs of any new manufacturers wishing to enter the championship.



DTM chairman Gerhard Berger has suggested that the series' calendar could expand into new countries to suit the needs of any new manufacturers wishing to enter the championship.



BMW motorsport boss Jens Marquardt however urged caution over any radical change to the calendar, saying that any new territory would have to make "financial sense" for the DTM to visit.



Asked about the prospect of fewer German races on the calendar, Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass simply said: "Its a little bit early to assess that, but in theory, why not?" I still don't understand why German manufacturers think that having races in Britain, Italy, Spain and Belgium is not prioritary.