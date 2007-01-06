ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Jul 2003 West Lothian Posts: 4,539

R13 Italy Results <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Event victory for Team F1 with 91 points, just 2 points ahead of Little Hotels on 89 with Sheep chasers in 3rd with 84 points



In the overall Little Hotels total of 1166 points gives them a 92 point lead of second placed Team F1 with 1074 points. SuperChilliF1 is in 3rd with 1045 points, with equal 4th place shared between Team Foggy Notion and Sheep Chasers on 1037 points.



Fantasy drivers as always below, cut off for changes is the start of FP1 as always. It's Singapore next time out so check your local timings.



Sorry, just the results today. Event victory for Team F1 with 91 points, just 2 points ahead of Little Hotels on 89 with Sheep chasers in 3rd with 84 pointsIn the overall Little Hotels total of 1166 points gives them a 92 point lead of second placed Team F1 with 1074 points. SuperChilliF1 is in 3rd with 1045 points, with equal 4th place shared between Team Foggy Notion and Sheep Chasers on 1037 points.Fantasy drivers as always below, cut off for changes is the start of FP1 as always. It's Singapore next time out so check your local timings.Sorry, just the results today. Attached Thumbnails



