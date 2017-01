Greem Subscriber Veteran



Bernie in competing series move...? Mods: merge with another thread if you think that's necessary, I couldn't really think which one to put this in...



In Auto-Bild (yes, I know, Bild isn't the most reliable of sources):



http://www.autobild.de/artikel/forme...-10924171.html



Nuts and bolts: Briatore's been putting together 'GP1' for a while, and apparently Mr E thinks it's a good idea. Let's see where this goes.



EDIT: Joe Saward's view:



