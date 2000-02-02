Richard Casto Subscriber Veteran



US F1 broadcasting rights switching to ESPN in 2018

This showed up in my news feed this morning...



https://www.usatoday.com/story/sport...a-1/106292318/



Note the comments from NBC as to why they are not continuing as the broadcaster. I am not sure where NBC and Liberty Media directly compete. While searching around for a connection, it sounds like there is a bit of bad blood between NBC and Liberty...



http://www.roadandtrack.com/motorspo...-popcorn-fart/



Basically Liberty thinks NBC was paying too little and also not showing it on their main network (vs NBC Sports where it lives today).



Then there is the obvious question as to what happens with the current NBC F1 broadcast team. Steve Matchett, David Hobbs and Will Buxton have been fixtures of US F1 broadcasting for awhile. Leigh Diffey is new as Bob Varsha didn't move over with the team when the rights moved to NBC.



