Octane Magazine (UK) - Pat Doran RS200 Feature Not sure if anyone is interested, but there is a feature on Pat Doran's rallycross RS200 in the November issue (#173) of Octane Magazine. Hal Ridge drives the car and, although I might be biased because of the subject material, I thought it was a good read.



The cover looks like this:







