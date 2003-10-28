Nadine J Lewis Veteran



2018 British Grand Prix Volunteering Forms

F1 British Grand Prix application form 2018



The F1 British Grand Prix is due to be held at Silverstone from 5 - 8 July 2018 - applications are now open.



This year it is slightly different to last year - the Marshals nomination form for 2018 is an online process. A Google form is accessible via this link (https://goo.gl/forms/QgmZvu7JHFhwZW8y2). There is no need to print the form and post it - just submit on line. (A paper version is expected to be available after the World Rally Championships are completed next weekend)



The online form will go directly to IMS and a summary will be sent to your nominated club. (Please select BMMC and I will receive your application). NOTE: I will be unable to confirm your application as I do not receive a summary until after the closing date of 15th November.



Requirements

 You must have marshalled a minimum of 12 days in your nominated duty to be considered for selection. Please note that marshalling for 12 days is not a guarantee of selection.

 Only circuit race days are eligible to be counted.

 Applications will not be accepted from marshals who have trainee status at the time of application.

 You must hold the correct grade of licence at the time of applying. Upgrades pending or submitted do not count.

 If you are a member of more than one club please apply through one club only, multiple applications will not be accepted.

 The event will be a four day event; you must be available to sign-on and possibly attend additional training sessions/briefings on Thursday 5th July.

 Applications must be received no later than 15th November 2017.



Please let me know if you have any questions and I will do my best to respond as quickly as possible.



Regards



