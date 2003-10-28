Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
2018 British Grand Prix Volunteering Forms
F1 British Grand Prix application form 2018

The F1 British Grand Prix is due to be held at Silverstone from 5 - 8 July 2018 - applications are now open.

This year it is slightly different to last year - the Marshals nomination form for 2018 is an online process. A Google form is accessible via this link (https://goo.gl/forms/QgmZvu7JHFhwZW8y2). There is no need to print the form and post it - just submit on line. (A paper version is expected to be available after the World Rally Championships are completed next weekend)

The online form will go directly to IMS and a summary will be sent to your nominated club. (Please select BMMC and I will receive your application). NOTE: I will be unable to confirm your application as I do not receive a summary until after the closing date of 15th November.

Requirements
 You must have marshalled a minimum of 12 days in your nominated duty to be considered for selection. Please note that marshalling for 12 days is not a guarantee of selection.
 Only circuit race days are eligible to be counted.
 Applications will not be accepted from marshals who have trainee status at the time of application.
 You must hold the correct grade of licence at the time of applying. Upgrades pending or submitted do not count.
 If you are a member of more than one club please apply through one club only, multiple applications will not be accepted.
 The event will be a four day event; you must be available to sign-on and possibly attend additional training sessions/briefings on Thursday 5th July.
 Applications must be received no later than 15th November 2017.

Please let me know if you have any questions and I will do my best to respond as quickly as possible.

Regards

Nadine Lewis
