ebby Racer

Join Date: Oct 2004 near Lydden, Kent Posts: 339

World Rallycross R4 - Mettet, Belgium Looking forward to this event. For the last few years we've bought a weekend ticket but only gone for the day (Sunday only).



This year we can only do the same but am thinking of risking it and buying a ticket on the gate on the Sunday morning (rather than a full weekend ticket). Anyone got any experience of this? Don't want to drive all the way to Belgium and not being able to get in! Advice appreciated Looking forward to this event. For the last few years we've bought a weekend ticket but only gone for the day (Sunday only).This year we can only do the same but am thinking of risking it and buying a ticket on the gate on the Sunday morning (rather than a full weekend ticket). Anyone got any experience of this? Don't want to drive all the way to Belgium and not being able to get in! Advice appreciated