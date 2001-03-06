Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > General Forums > Virtual Racers
Reload this Page YMTV Racing
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Virtual Racers | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 13:14 (Ref:3769254)   #1
YMTV Racing
Rookie
 
Join Date: Sep 2017
Posts: 2
YMTV Racing should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
YMTV Racing
Hey guys YMTV here..

Just wanted to put it out there and try to reach Forza Motorsport fans and racing fans alike to check out our content as a broadcasting and commentating service.

Twitter - twitter.com/YMTVracing
Youtube - .youtube.com/ymtvracing
Live Broadcasts - twitch.tv/ymtvracing

We began at the start of the year hope to bring drivers/motor-sport enthusiasts over to esports, where the fan base and level of competition is growing in leaps and bounds. We are Xbox dedicated and more specifically support the Forza Motorsport Franchise. Here is a list of some of the events/seasons we have covered as we look towards Forza Motorsport 7:

(Remember you can sign up to these Leagues Organisers and check out their upcoming events)

ORL: onlineracingleague.proboards.com

British Touring Cars Season 2 & 3
Corvette C7.R GT3 Spec Cup
VW Scirocco R Cup
Ferrari 458 GT Spec Cup
V8 Supercars

TORA: theonlineracingassociation.com

CJ Wilson - Worlds Fastest Gamer: Forza Qualifier
British GT
ASCC: 10 Hours of Road Atlanta
TASCAR events

Forza Karts : Spin off of Mario Karts

The Flower Cup - youtube.com/watch?time_continue=198&v=zlBiCGDpFHY
The Mushroom Cup - youtube.com/watch?v=Qf5RTT3b60U

The List Goes On .... Do check out our content, all of it is at our youtube channel! Ooh and we're going live tonight @ 8pm BST for the FTR Open Lobby to celebrate 70 years of Ferrari! twitch.tv/ymtvracing is our live broadcast channel!
YMTV Racing is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Virtual Racers | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Virtual Racers | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
2CV Racing and 24hr 2CV Racing OVERSTEER National & Club Racing 14 30 Jan 2003 14:33
2CV Racing and 24hr 2CV Racing OVERSTEER Racers Forum 3 20 Jan 2003 07:47
The theory that road racing requires more talent than oval racing Joe Fan NASCAR & Stock Car Racing 14 15 Aug 2002 12:42
[Books] American Racing: Road Racing in the 50s and 60s KC Armchair Enthusiast 2 28 Apr 2001 22:25
Dale Coyne Racing and Project Racing Group join forces KC ChampCar World Series 2 6 Mar 2001 19:58


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 14:35.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.