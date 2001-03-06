YMTV Racing Rookie

Join Date: Sep 2017 Posts: 2

YMTV Racing <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Hey guys YMTV here..



Just wanted to put it out there and try to reach Forza Motorsport fans and racing fans alike to check out our content as a broadcasting and commentating service.



Twitter - twitter.com/YMTVracing

Youtube - .youtube.com/ymtvracing

Live Broadcasts - twitch.tv/ymtvracing



We began at the start of the year hope to bring drivers/motor-sport enthusiasts over to esports, where the fan base and level of competition is growing in leaps and bounds. We are Xbox dedicated and more specifically support the Forza Motorsport Franchise. Here is a list of some of the events/seasons we have covered as we look towards Forza Motorsport 7:



(Remember you can sign up to these Leagues Organisers and check out their upcoming events)



ORL: onlineracingleague.proboards.com



British Touring Cars Season 2 & 3

Corvette C7.R GT3 Spec Cup

VW Scirocco R Cup

Ferrari 458 GT Spec Cup

V8 Supercars



TORA: theonlineracingassociation.com



CJ Wilson - Worlds Fastest Gamer: Forza Qualifier

British GT

ASCC: 10 Hours of Road Atlanta

TASCAR events



Forza Karts : Spin off of Mario Karts



The Flower Cup - youtube.com/watch?time_continue=198&v=zlBiCGDpFHY

The Mushroom Cup - youtube.com/watch?v=Qf5RTT3b60U



The List Goes On .... Do check out our content, all of it is at our youtube channel! Ooh and we're going live tonight @ 8pm BST for the FTR Open Lobby to celebrate 70 years of Ferrari! twitch.tv/ymtvracing is our live broadcast channel! Hey guys YMTV here..Just wanted to put it out there and try to reach Forza Motorsport fans and racing fans alike to check out our content as a broadcasting and commentating service.Twitter - twitter.com/YMTVracingYoutube - .youtube.com/ymtvracingLive Broadcasts - twitch.tv/ymtvracingWe began at the start of the year hope to bring drivers/motor-sport enthusiasts over to esports, where the fan base and level of competition is growing in leaps and bounds. We are Xbox dedicated and more specifically support the Forza Motorsport Franchise. Here is a list of some of the events/seasons we have covered as we look towards Forza Motorsport 7:(Remember you can sign up to these Leagues Organisers and check out their upcoming events)ORL: onlineracingleague.proboards.comBritish Touring Cars Season 2 & 3Corvette C7.R GT3 Spec CupVW Scirocco R CupFerrari 458 GT Spec CupV8 SupercarsTORA: theonlineracingassociation.comCJ Wilson - Worlds Fastest Gamer: Forza QualifierBritish GTASCC: 10 Hours of Road AtlantaTASCAR eventsForza Karts : Spin off of Mario KartsThe Flower Cup - youtube.com/watch?time_continue=198&v=zlBiCGDpFHYThe Mushroom Cup - youtube.com/watch?v=Qf5RTT3b60UThe List Goes On .... Do check out our content, all of it is at our youtube channel! Ooh and we're going live tonight @ 8pm BST for the FTR Open Lobby to celebrate 70 years of Ferrari! twitch.tv/ymtvracing is our live broadcast channel!