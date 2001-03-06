YMTV Racing

Hey guys YMTV here..
Just wanted to put it out there and try to reach Forza Motorsport fans and racing fans alike to check out our content as a broadcasting and commentating service.
Twitter - twitter.com/YMTVracing
Youtube - .youtube.com/ymtvracing
Live Broadcasts - twitch.tv/ymtvracing
We began at the start of the year hope to bring drivers/motor-sport enthusiasts over to esports, where the fan base and level of competition is growing in leaps and bounds. We are Xbox dedicated and more specifically support the Forza Motorsport Franchise. Here is a list of some of the events/seasons we have covered as we look towards Forza Motorsport 7:
(Remember you can sign up to these Leagues Organisers and check out their upcoming events)
ORL: onlineracingleague.proboards.com
British Touring Cars Season 2 & 3
Corvette C7.R GT3 Spec Cup
VW Scirocco R Cup
Ferrari 458 GT Spec Cup
V8 Supercars
TORA: theonlineracingassociation.com
CJ Wilson - Worlds Fastest Gamer: Forza Qualifier
British GT
ASCC: 10 Hours of Road Atlanta
TASCAR events
Forza Karts : Spin off of Mario Karts
The Flower Cup - youtube.com/watch?time_continue=198&v=zlBiCGDpFHY
The Mushroom Cup - youtube.com/watch?v=Qf5RTT3b60U
The List Goes On .... Do check out our content, all of it is at our youtube channel! Ooh and we're going live tonight @ 8pm BST for the FTR Open Lobby to celebrate 70 years of Ferrari! twitch.tv/ymtvracing is our live broadcast channel!