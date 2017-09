2018 FIA Superlicence rules

NaBUru38 Veteran





Which means:



o- A FIA F3 champion gets as many points as a FIA WEC LMP1 champion.

o- A FIA F3 5th place finisher gets as many points as an IndyCar 5th place finisher.

o- A FIA F4 runner-up gets as many points as a FIA WEC GTE champion.

o- A FIA F4 3rd place finisher gets as many points as a DTM 4th place finisher.