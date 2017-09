TheMightyM Veteran



There are 35 cars entered, 12 LMP2, 17 LMP3, and 6 GTE-Am. It’s another race weekend for the ELMS, this time in Belgium for the 4 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.Links to basic information via the ELMS is available here: http://www.europeanlemansseries.com/.../1/0?race=4506 There are 35 cars entered, 12 LMP2, 17 LMP3, and 6 GTE-Am.