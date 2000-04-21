Goran Malmberg Racer

Join Date: Mar 2004 Stockholm Sweden Posts: 315

Speedlab Time Attac. <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Finally, we've got our Corvette ready and were able to drive our first real competition for two days. Certainly, everything is not complete, like some aspects of aerodynamics and the active braking system connected to this. So initially we stopped the turbo charge at 0.3 bar. But when the car weighs 1100 kg, the effect is still far enough to be seen in the bypass of the film. First time out in the "Time Attac Unlimited" class and the second best lap time.















Finally, we've got our Corvette ready and were able to drive our first real competition for two days. Certainly, everything is not complete, like some aspects of aerodynamics and the active braking system connected to this. So initially we stopped the turbo charge at 0.3 bar. But when the car weighs 1100 kg, the effect is still far enough to be seen in the bypass of the film. First time out in the "Time Attac Unlimited" class and the second best lap time. https://www.facebook.com/speedlabrac...4718704969290/