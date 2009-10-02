Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 12:27 (Ref:3778338)   #1
JD Media
Join Date: Nov 2013
Netherlands
Zandvoort
Posts: 133
FIA F3 - 2018
A bit early, but they have there first signing already: Fabio Scherer joins Motopark for 2018. He did some testing 2 weeks ago at Zandvoort. Julian Hanses & Jonathan Aberdein were driving as well for Motopark.



Dan Ticktum was also driving (with Double R) on Zandvoort and told me he will do F3 next year instead of GP3, seems like RedBull wants it that way. his teammate during the test was Enaam Ahmed.

No calendar yet, but probably it will be (except for 2/3 events) the same as DTM again.

Formula Renault Eurocup 2.0 champ Fenestraz joins the Macau GP so looks like to do F3 next year. He got a nice livery for Macau btw.
