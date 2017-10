MGDavid Veteran



Colour vision test I see that due to the introduction of LED lightboxes at circuits, MSA are mandating colour vision tests as part of the race licence medical from January. Given that around 10% of the male population have some form of colour vision deficiency I wonder if this will cause early retirement of some drivers?