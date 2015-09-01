Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 18 & 19: Sonoma Raceway
Next up for the teams of Pirelli World Challenge is the final Sprint weekend of the year at Sonoma Raceway. Set in the midst of California's wine country, Sonoma, previously known as Sears Point or Infinion, has been a mainstay of the PWC schedule since 2011.

Among the major headlines is Memo Gidley making his racing return in the #101 TKO Motorsports Porsche.

Patrick Long leads Alvaro Parente by 5 points in the Sprint GT driver's standings, and by 28 points in Overall GT driver's standings.

Schedule

Entry List

Live Stream (World Challenge site)

Live Stream (motortrendondemand.com)

Live Timing and Scoring

Track Maps

Weather (racecastweather.com)

Weather (National Weather Service)

Tickets

Series Twitter Account
Linear Mode Linear Mode

