2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 16 Sonoma
Hi, folks! Welcome to round 16 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest.
Leaves fall from trees in Northern California,
tires fall off as they grip through the esses,
and money falls from your pockets.

Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.

o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Dixon vs Rossi ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)

Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:

o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100

The stakes for Sonoma are:

o- 3x: Dixon, Power.
o- 5x: Newgarden, Pagenaud, Castroneves.
o- 10x: Rahal, Hunter-Reay, Rossi.
o- 25x: Hinchcliffe, Sato, Kanaan, Bourdais.
o- 40x: Muñoz, Chilton (A), Jones (A).
o- 60x: Hildebrand, Andretti, Kimball.
o- 100x: Pigot (A), Daly (A), Harvey (A), Claman DeMelo (A).

o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.

Please place your bets before qualifying, or you will only get half the stakes. Good luck!
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
