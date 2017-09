smokystove Racer

Join Date: Oct 2008 BERLIN, GERMANY Posts: 171

Transport Germany/UK Can anyone recommend reasonably priced transport from Germany to UK?



Looking to get a car from Berlin, Germany to Bicester on Sept. 21 for the Hero Challenge Clubman Rally.



Also interested in a return from Sept. 24 on but not as crucial as I could be adventurous and drive her home!



Thanks in advance!



Earl



...sorry if this isn't the appropriate forum if so then mods please move where suitable Can anyone recommend reasonably priced transport from Germany to UK?Looking to get a car from Berlin, Germany to Bicester on Sept. 21 for the Hero Challenge Clubman Rally.Also interested in a return from Sept. 24 on but not as crucial as I could be adventurous and drive her home!Thanks in advance!Earl...sorry if this isn't the appropriate forum if so then mods please move where suitable