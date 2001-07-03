NaBUru38 Veteran



Dangerous racetracks

Nascar Mexico Series in León: second crash



In the first crash, the car doesn't brake and goes straight off. It doesn't crash particularly hard against the tyre barriers, but it jumps over them and runs over two people.



In the second crash, the car leaves the track very fast. Again, it crashes straight into the tyre barriers, and jumps over them. This time, it lands between two big trees.



FIA World Touring Car Championship at Vila Real:



The car doesn't break and goes straight off the escape zone. It misses the hard wall, continues going straight and crashes into a fire van.



- o -



You may say "it's Mexicans" like "it's aliens". But those Nascar cars are very powerful and fast, and they have a Nascar logo on them. That León racetrack is not fit.



But the Vila Real track is worse. Not just that the escape zone wasn't fully surrounded by walls. It's a FIA World Championship! They should set the example, and that corner is less safe than any at my local Piriápolis street circuit.



