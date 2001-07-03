Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Racing Technology
Reload this Page Dangerous racetracks
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Racing Technology | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:41 (Ref:3747839)   #1
NaBUru38
Veteran
 
NaBUru38's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,649
NaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Dangerous racetracks
Nascar Mexico Series in León: first crash, second crash

In the first crash, the car doesn't brake and goes straight off. It doesn't crash particularly hard against the tyre barriers, but it jumps over them and runs over two people.

In the second crash, the car leaves the track very fast. Again, it crashes straight into the tyre barriers, and jumps over them. This time, it lands between two big trees.

FIA World Touring Car Championship at Vila Real: crash

The car doesn't break and goes straight off the escape zone. It misses the hard wall, continues going straight and crashes into a fire van.

- o -

You may say "it's Mexicans" like "it's aliens". But those Nascar cars are very powerful and fast, and they have a Nascar logo on them. That León racetrack is not fit.

But the Vila Real track is worse. Not just that the escape zone wasn't fully surrounded by walls. It's a FIA World Championship! They should set the example, and that corner is less safe than any at my local Piriápolis street circuit.

Those crashes weren't deadly by miracle. Safety standards were blatantly ignored.
NaBUru38 is offline  
__________________
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Racing Technology | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Racing Technology | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Historical Moments on Racetracks of Recent Design (mid-90s onwards) - A Collection Yannick Formula One 10 10 Aug 2011 12:25
Why havent the Tyson D-cell barriers been installed at Victorian racetracks? trogladyte Australasian Touring Cars. 2 9 Apr 2009 04:03
Racetracks in NSW ??? Peddler Australasian Touring Cars. 55 3 Dec 2007 00:33
Roadsweepers on racetracks deadsquirrel Marshals Forum 15 18 Oct 2007 13:39
Future racetracks mac Australasian Touring Cars. 14 3 Jul 2001 07:21


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:43.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.