Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Reload this Page Further thoughts on Baku
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:25 (Ref:3747835)   #1
ciscotex
Rookie
 
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location:
Austin, TX
Posts: 33
ciscotex should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridciscotex should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Further thoughts on Baku
Long time lurker, infrequent poster. This is the first thread I think I've ever started on any forum, but I find the discourse here more intelligent than the hysteria on others.

Disclaimer: I should mention that I've only been watching F1 since 1963, so I defer to the experience and wisdom of senior fans, as well as opposing well-reasoned perspectives. I have never learned a thing when I was talking (or writing).

That said, I found the Baku race the most entertaining I've seen in ages. However, as a demented fan, I come away with a feeling that F1 either has too many rules, the media either doesn't know them or don't/can't explain them, or both.

Out of curiosity, how many of y'all knew that the first two laps of a safety car were conducted under VSC rules? This is what enabled Williams to pit Massa a lap before Stroll without loss of position for Stroll. I must admit that I watch the F1 broadcast here in the colonies on NBC Sports and miss the definitive UK broadcasts.

Second, Mark Hughes sez that Raikkonen and Perez would not have been penalized for working on the cars in the garage had they moved them into the pit lane 3 minutes prior to the end of the red flag period.

Now I feel fairly certain that at some race back in the dark ages someone was aggrieved by the lack of said rules, but from my perspective as a borderline demented fan, I find it impossible to know the rules. Hell, it's obvious that even the teams don't know some of them, eg Ferrari and Force India. Do any of y'all share my frustration?

Thirdly, the two-tire rule. I was following the race on the F1 app and it was incorrectly reporting prior to the red flag that Ricardo and Hulkenberg (I think), had only been on supersofts. Yet the tire usage data post-race seems to indicate that the red flag negated the necessity of using both compounds. Is that in fact the case? Why further complicate an already incredibly obtuse rulebook?

All of the above strike me as born out of too many rules with too many exceptions wihich get in the way of both the sport and the entertainment of F1.

Now for the biggie: The contretemps between Hamilton and Vettel. Yesterday, the FIA said it was going to have a little look-see into the fracas. Whether both parts or just the obvious one wasn't specified. I am not privy to Mercedes telemetry, but they say Lewis didn't brake-check Vettel. Of course, that doesn't mean he wasn't playing games with throttle only. Sainz sez that from where he sat, way back in the queue, they were accelerating up into 6th gear and then slamming on the brakes to avoid doing a Vettel. Games at starts and re-starts have a rich and illustrious history in motorsports. At Indy, for example, Mark Donohue once said that the front row starters would alterately accelerate and decelerate, trying to catch one of them out. Odd man of the three was the loser. While everyone is hanging on to Mercedes assertion that Hamilton didn't touch the brakes, I suspect that there is much more to the story. Btw, Sainz said the safety car re-starts were the most dangerous part of the race. It seems that the pinnacle of motorsports is unable to manage what NASCAR and Indycar do multiple times each weekend. Here, for once, I suspect a rules oversight. FIA, please don't make me sorry I said that.

Wrt Vettel's red mist moment and subsequent penalty, I don't think I'm wise enough to apportion an appropriate penalty. I"m glad I wasn't a steward. I do know of many deliberate wheel-banging moments at speed that weren't penalized, eg Rosberg on Hamilton at Spa 2 or 3 years ago, Hamilton on Rosberg COTA turn 1, and on and on. Much more dangerous than dumb safety car bang.

What concerns me though, is the FIA second-guessing their appointed stewards. I can understand that in the case of bringing the sport into disrepute, such as Vettel's outburst at Charlie in Mexico last year. But if the FIA starts doing this, I believe it will be the beginning of the end of motorsport. I don't know how many of y'all also watch NASCAR and Indycar races, but both series have seen many similar moments. They have been handled at the track or by subsequent fines, but the stewards judgment has never been second guessed as to future participation, as best I can remember. (Please bear in mind though, that with my vast experience also comes a great degree of CRS). Both Indycar and NASCAR are members of ACCUS, and thus, the FIA. If the FIA starts meddling with F1, will they stop there, or start reviewing how the good 'ole boys handle their issues, hence a slippery slope.

These are the thoughts that have struck me since watching a great race. I apologize for the long post, but am genuinely interested in whether y'all have similar thoughts or think I'm full of BS. I have my tinfoil hat on so let 'er rip.

Paul
ciscotex is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 20:07 (Ref:3747841)   #2
chillibowl
Veteran
 
chillibowl's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Canada
winnipeg, canada
Posts: 5,214
chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!
have to say i share similar thoughts.

- too many rules to keep track of but that is one of the reasons i liked this race and sport so much. it was so unusual that rules that never get mentioned have become of central importance.

i like the complexity and i liked that i am still learning new things about the sport.

- also not sure what an acceptable penalty for SV is but i do feel he did deserve one and im pretty good with the one he got in the race. He ultimately beat LH but thats because LH had other issues as well.

- i actually like when the lead driver backs up the field as i always thought this was a skill integral to F1.

im actually quite surprised how many really think its unsporting. in all honesty it never occurred to me to think of it that way before.

-also dont like the idea of this going to special FIA hearing. its one thing to open an investigation to determine/learn how the stewards can handle this better in the future but this isnt that imo.

its always kangaroo court time over at the FIA...the suggestion that his use of bad language last year could have some bearing on this outcome is about the most ridiculous thing i have read all week (and i follow trumps twitter account!)!
chillibowl is online now  
__________________
What shall we use to fill the empty spaces, where waves of hunger roar?
Shall we set out across the sea of faces in search of more and more applause?
Shall we buy a new guitar? Shall we drive a more powerful car?
Quote
Old Today, 21:11 (Ref:3747843)   #3
Aysedasi
Ten-Tenths Hall of Fame
20KPINAL
 
Aysedasi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
England
Lymington, New Forest, England
Posts: 29,129
Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!Aysedasi is the undisputed Champion of the World!
Likewise for me. I've moved on already. I don't personally feel the sanction on Vettel was severe enough, but what's done is done and needs to be left there. I saw nothing untoward or unsporting at all in what Hamilton did (if in fact he did anything aside from making Vettel look rather foolish). It's all part of the game and it's up to a following driver not to run into the one in front. What happened afterwards has been talked about enough now. Bottom line is, we were treated to an amazingly entertaining race, and I'm perfectly content to leave it there and even to ask for the same degree of entertainment again - some time soon....
Aysedasi is online now  
__________________
344
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Marshals wanted for F1 Euro GP in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17-19, 2016 Coach Ep Marshals Forum 66 23 Jun 2016 06:25
BaKu GP2 races 2016 skells22 National & International Single Seaters 22 20 Jun 2016 05:40
TWPC 2016 GP2 Predictions - R03 Baku Mekola National & International Single Seaters 5 17 Jun 2016 17:54
Contact to marshal the Baku World Challenge in Azerbaijan? TrueBlueFlyer Marshals Forum 2 13 Nov 2014 14:33


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:43.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.