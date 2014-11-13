ciscotex Rookie

Long time lurker, infrequent poster. This is the first thread I think I've ever started on any forum, but I find the discourse here more intelligent than the hysteria on others.



Disclaimer: I should mention that I've only been watching F1 since 1963, so I defer to the experience and wisdom of senior fans, as well as opposing well-reasoned perspectives. I have never learned a thing when I was talking (or writing).



That said, I found the Baku race the most entertaining I've seen in ages. However, as a demented fan, I come away with a feeling that F1 either has too many rules, the media either doesn't know them or don't/can't explain them, or both.



Out of curiosity, how many of y'all knew that the first two laps of a safety car were conducted under VSC rules? This is what enabled Williams to pit Massa a lap before Stroll without loss of position for Stroll. I must admit that I watch the F1 broadcast here in the colonies on NBC Sports and miss the definitive UK broadcasts.



Second, Mark Hughes sez that Raikkonen and Perez would not have been penalized for working on the cars in the garage had they moved them into the pit lane 3 minutes prior to the end of the red flag period.



Now I feel fairly certain that at some race back in the dark ages someone was aggrieved by the lack of said rules, but from my perspective as a borderline demented fan, I find it impossible to know the rules. Hell, it's obvious that even the teams don't know some of them, eg Ferrari and Force India. Do any of y'all share my frustration?



Thirdly, the two-tire rule. I was following the race on the F1 app and it was incorrectly reporting prior to the red flag that Ricardo and Hulkenberg (I think), had only been on supersofts. Yet the tire usage data post-race seems to indicate that the red flag negated the necessity of using both compounds. Is that in fact the case? Why further complicate an already incredibly obtuse rulebook?



All of the above strike me as born out of too many rules with too many exceptions wihich get in the way of both the sport and the entertainment of F1.



Now for the biggie: The contretemps between Hamilton and Vettel. Yesterday, the FIA said it was going to have a little look-see into the fracas. Whether both parts or just the obvious one wasn't specified. I am not privy to Mercedes telemetry, but they say Lewis didn't brake-check Vettel. Of course, that doesn't mean he wasn't playing games with throttle only. Sainz sez that from where he sat, way back in the queue, they were accelerating up into 6th gear and then slamming on the brakes to avoid doing a Vettel. Games at starts and re-starts have a rich and illustrious history in motorsports. At Indy, for example, Mark Donohue once said that the front row starters would alterately accelerate and decelerate, trying to catch one of them out. Odd man of the three was the loser. While everyone is hanging on to Mercedes assertion that Hamilton didn't touch the brakes, I suspect that there is much more to the story. Btw, Sainz said the safety car re-starts were the most dangerous part of the race. It seems that the pinnacle of motorsports is unable to manage what NASCAR and Indycar do multiple times each weekend. Here, for once, I suspect a rules oversight. FIA, please don't make me sorry I said that.



Wrt Vettel's red mist moment and subsequent penalty, I don't think I'm wise enough to apportion an appropriate penalty. I"m glad I wasn't a steward. I do know of many deliberate wheel-banging moments at speed that weren't penalized, eg Rosberg on Hamilton at Spa 2 or 3 years ago, Hamilton on Rosberg COTA turn 1, and on and on. Much more dangerous than dumb safety car bang.



What concerns me though, is the FIA second-guessing their appointed stewards. I can understand that in the case of bringing the sport into disrepute, such as Vettel's outburst at Charlie in Mexico last year. But if the FIA starts doing this, I believe it will be the beginning of the end of motorsport. I don't know how many of y'all also watch NASCAR and Indycar races, but both series have seen many similar moments. They have been handled at the track or by subsequent fines, but the stewards judgment has never been second guessed as to future participation, as best I can remember. (Please bear in mind though, that with my vast experience also comes a great degree of CRS). Both Indycar and NASCAR are members of ACCUS, and thus, the FIA. If the FIA starts meddling with F1, will they stop there, or start reviewing how the good 'ole boys handle their issues, hence a slippery slope.



These are the thoughts that have struck me since watching a great race. I apologize for the long post, but am genuinely interested in whether y'all have similar thoughts or think I'm full of BS. I have my tinfoil hat on so let 'er rip.



