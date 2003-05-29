Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 17:25
HORNDAWG
Join Date: Nov 2006
United States
Oregon
Posts: 8,692
Lime Rock
New BoP is out for LRP. Vette's get a little back so they should be battling for more than last place in class again.

http://competitors.imsa.com/sites/de...lm_gtd_bop.pdf





L.P.
