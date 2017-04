Brioche Rookie

Join Date: Oct 2010 Saint-Malo Posts: 18

British F3 past seasons results Does anybody know where i can find BF3 races and quali results from 95, 97 and 98?



Oddly, i can find a good amount of information from those seasons of German F3 and even French F3, but British F3 - which supposed to be the most important F3 championship - has very limited information around. Does anybody know where i can find BF3 races and quali results from 95, 97 and 98?Oddly, i can find a good amount of information from those seasons of German F3 and even French F3, but British F3 - which supposed to be the most important F3 championship - has very limited information around.