NaBUru38
2018 Blancpain GT Series
2018 Blancpain GT Series calendar:

April 7-8: Zolder (Sprint)
April 21-22: Monza (Endurance)
May 5-6: Brands Hatch (Sprint)
May 12-13: Silverstone (Endurance)
June 2-3: Paul Ricard (Endurance)
June 23-24: Misano (Sprint)
July 3: Spa Test Day
July 26-29: 24 Hours of Spa (Endurance)
TBC: Hungaroring (Sprint)
Sept. 15-16: Nürburgring (Sprint)
Sept. 29-30: Barcelona (Endurance)


- o -



The Silverstone round clashes with the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.


The Paul Ricard 1000 km clashes with the 24 Hours of Le Mans test day.
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
chernaudi
Just when the ACO brokered a deal with Formula E to avoid date clashes, the SRO makes one.
