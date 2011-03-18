2018 Blancpain GT Series calendar:
April 7-8: Zolder (Sprint)
April 21-22: Monza (Endurance)
May 5-6: Brands Hatch (Sprint)
May 12-13: Silverstone (Endurance)
June 2-3: Paul Ricard (Endurance)
June 23-24: Misano (Sprint)
July 3: Spa Test Day
July 26-29: 24 Hours of Spa (Endurance)
TBC: Hungaroring (Sprint)
Sept. 15-16: Nürburgring (Sprint)
Sept. 29-30: Barcelona (Endurance)
- o -
The Silverstone round clashes with the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.
The Paul Ricard 1000 km clashes with the 24 Hours of Le Mans test day.