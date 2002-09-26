Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides Downforce Radio MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Classic Cars Monthly Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Historic Racing & Motorsport History > Motorsport History
Reload this Page 1971 modsports
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport History | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 12:55 (Ref:3700791)   #1
coowilla
Rookie
 
Join Date: Jan 2017
United Kingdom
devon
Posts: 3
coowilla should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
1971 modsports
I am trying to trace the history of Chris Shipton who raced an AC Cobra in the 1970-1 STP Modsports. I believe he came 2nd at Silverstone. Can anyone help.

coowilla
coowilla is offline  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport History | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport History | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
60s/70s Prodsports-Modsports pics Andrew Kitson Motorsport History 41 13 Jun 2012 21:49
Where are all the Modsports Cars??? MATTinSURREY Historic Racing Today 7 11 Nov 2004 19:53
[Photos/Art] Modsports Morgan Painting Andrew Kitson Armchair Enthusiast 3 26 Sep 2002 14:38


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 13:15.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.