Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page Ten and V8 Supercars
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 01:33 (Ref:3729791)   #1
mceci1
Racer
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 210
mceci1 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Ten and V8 Supercars
With the ongoing financial issues with Ten, one of the things I have been asked is how will this affect V8s. Given that we see the events under Win naming on free to air with the Ten logo. Does this mean V8s are technically under Fox/Win now.I notice too in Queensland our channels used to have the 8s as win and the 5s as ten. Now it is 8s as ten and 5s as win. V8s are still under 5s so does that also point to a change that we didn't know about. With Ten and Win being linked to does this mean that the whole network 10/8 will fold or just one side.
mceci1 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 01:53 (Ref:3729798)   #2
LD2244
Veteran
 
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location:
Newcastle, NSW
Posts: 613
LD2244 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Hard to say what would happen as of right now. Imo if ten ceased operations they should consider a switch to live streaming the events specified in their contract Foxtel contract, it's cheaper and can reach a much broader audience
LD2244 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Road supercars vs. race supercars sssssssss Sportscar & GT Racing 30 10 Feb 2008 11:46
Supercars out, real Supercars in at AGP? inpitlane Australasian Touring Cars. 192 17 Nov 2006 10:13


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 01:59.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.