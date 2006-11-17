Ten and V8 Supercars

mceci1 Racer

With the ongoing financial issues with Ten, one of the things I have been asked is how will this affect V8s. Given that we see the events under Win naming on free to air with the Ten logo. Does this mean V8s are technically under Fox/Win now.I notice too in Queensland our channels used to have the 8s as win and the 5s as ten. Now it is 8s as ten and 5s as win. V8s are still under 5s so does that also point to a change that we didn't know about. With Ten and Win being linked to does this mean that the whole network 10/8 will fold or just one side.