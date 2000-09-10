Clipsal: Turn 8 or chicane?

Hi Guys. Sorry to start a whole thread for such a simple question - didn't seem to be anywhere else to put it.
Haven't been to Clipsal for years, when I did it was always 4-days pit straight grandstand. This year, as it's really the last year for the current formula, going to go and see them one last time, just for a day though.
For those of you who have sat in a few different places over the years, where's the best one-day grandstand seat? I'm guessing it's between Turn 8 or the Chicane (and maybe Pirie St)?
Help me out - just wanna make the right choice. Thanks in advance.