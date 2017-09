Matt K Rookie

As much as I like Turkington, I'd love to see Ash winning the title. He's been absolutely sensational this year, his drive was absolutely impressive. That would be a massive achievement but I'm pretty sure that Turks will be very strong. Hopefully, a great battle is ahead and the title will be won during the last race of the season. I keep my fingers crossed for Sutton but I feel BMW will be stronger at Brands.