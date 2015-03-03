Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
joeb
FRC 2017 - IMSA Round 1: Daytona
Well i guess i'll throw a Fantasy Thread out there. Rules will be the same as the past, you get the amount of points the car gets in the race and there is a 3 point bonus in each class for picking the correct qualifier. This year we won't be doing the entire schedule, just the NAEC rounds and Road America (because i like Road America). If you have any questions feel free to ask me.

Differences this year:
1) If you enter Daytona and forget to enter subsequent rounds your picks will carry over automatically.

Entry List

Schedule

Format your entries like this please:

Proto
Q:
R:

PC
Q:
R:

GTLM
Q:
R:

GTD
Q:
R:
joeb
Proto
Q: 13 Oreca
R: 5 Caddy

PC
Q: 8
R: 8

GTLM
Q: 67 Ford
R: 4 Corvette

GTD
Q: 33 Merc
R: 57 Audi
