FRC 2017 - IMSA Round 1: Daytona Well i guess i'll throw a Fantasy Thread out there. Rules will be the same as the past, you get the amount of points the car gets in the race and there is a 3 point bonus in each class for picking the correct qualifier. This year we won't be doing the entire schedule, just the NAEC rounds and Road America (because i like Road America). If you have any questions feel free to ask me.



Differences this year:

1) If you enter Daytona and forget to enter subsequent rounds your picks will carry over automatically.



Entry List



Schedule



Format your entries like this please:



Proto

Q:

R:



PC

Q:

R:



GTLM

Q:

R:



GTD

Q:

