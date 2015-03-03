FRC 2017 - IMSA Round 1: Daytona

Well i guess i'll throw a Fantasy Thread out there. Rules will be the same as the past, you get the amount of points the car gets in the race and there is a 3 point bonus in each class for picking the correct qualifier. This year we won't be doing the entire schedule, just the NAEC rounds and Road America (because i like Road America). If you have any questions feel free to ask me.
Differences this year:
1) If you enter Daytona and forget to enter subsequent rounds your picks will carry over automatically.
Entry List
Schedule
Format your entries like this please:
Proto
Q:
R:
PC
Q:
R:
GTLM
Q:
R:
GTD
Q:
R: