Cinghio44 Rookie

Join Date: Mar 2015 Abruzzo Posts: 70





Mark Hynes two year ago...



"It's definitely something I want to [come] back to," Hynes added. "That car's not on the list at the minute but I definitely want to be back in the BTCC soon.



"To be honest, it will probably be 2016 but I don't know yet. I definitely want to be back, I really enjoyed the whole experience last year."



What he's doing these days?

Surely MG need a driver with a bit of budget... Hunter Abbott is doing well in the Blancpain Asia GT and he's racing in VLN tooMark Hynes two year ago..."It's definitely something I want to [come] back to," Hynes added. "That car's not on the list at the minute but I definitely want to be back in the BTCC soon."To be honest, it will probably be 2016 but I don't know yet. I definitely want to be back, I really enjoyed the whole experience last year."What he's doing these days?Surely MG need a driver with a bit of budget...