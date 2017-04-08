Celia Stevens Racer

I took the Warwick here and raced in the Classic race. (Cars before 1980.) It was great fun and the whole meeting had the old 'clubby' feel to it. Meeting old friends, chatting to strangers and making new acquaintances. All without the pressure of championship racing. A lovely relaxed atmosphere, and despite a very unfortunate accident, where an historic Kart demo driver had to be airlifted to hospital after hitting the barrier; (does anyone have any news on him?) Red flags on several races so a changed timetable, Richard and crew steered it all through.

Richard is hoping to stage a 'Classic' race (cars up to 1980,) and a 'Modern' race (cars after 1980,) at Castle Combe on August 28th but he needs bums on seats! If people don't commit or at least say they will try to he won't be able to go ahead. He needs supporting in what is a very good cause. Go out and have fun for a very reasonable entry fee I can recommend it. Richard can be contacted at ukmotorsport@aol.com or on 01225777606. See you there! ( I have also posted this on the club racing forum.)