Just found out what I thought was an interesting piece of LM24 trivia, and wanted to share (for any who didn't already know).



I've been attending since only 2010, and it dawned on me that I've only seen 1 winning driver that isn't a European (Earl Bamber in 2015).



On scrolling back through the winner list on Wiki, I found only 3 winning crews that didn't contain at least 1 European driver.



Just wondered if anyone could name those years, or the winnings crews etc?



