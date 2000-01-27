Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
24 Heures du Mans
Reload this Page [LM24] Interesting Le Mans 24 Trivia
Old Today, 20:40   #1
Hawkwood
Join Date: Oct 2009
United Kingdom
Warrington
Posts: 1,636
Interesting Le Mans 24 Trivia
Just found out what I thought was an interesting piece of LM24 trivia, and wanted to share (for any who didn't already know).

I've been attending since only 2010, and it dawned on me that I've only seen 1 winning driver that isn't a European (Earl Bamber in 2015).

On scrolling back through the winner list on Wiki, I found only 3 winning crews that didn't contain at least 1 European driver.

Just wondered if anyone could name those years, or the winnings crews etc?

Anyone got any other cool trivia that they'd like to share? Like that a Canadian won way back in 1924 and remains the only Canadian victor?
Old Today, 20:43   #2
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 3,248
Quote:
Originally Posted by Hawkwood View Post
Just found out what I thought was an interesting piece of LM24 trivia, and wanted to share (for any who didn't already know).

I've been attending since only 2010, and it dawned on me that I've only seen 1 winning driver that isn't a European (Earl Bamber in 2015).

On scrolling back through the winner list on Wiki, I found only 3 winning crews that didn't contain at least 1 European driver.

Just wondered if anyone could name those years, or the winnings crews etc?

Anyone got any other cool trivia that they'd like to share? Like that a Canadian won way back in 1924 and remains the only Canadian victor?
Great idea for a thread!

I'm guessing that 2 of the 3 were Ford GT40s. There was an all New Zealand crew and an all American crew, but I can't remember the years or which way round they were. No idea about the 3rd.
Old Today, 20:52   #3
Hawkwood
Join Date: Oct 2009
United Kingdom
Warrington
Posts: 1,636
Quote:
Originally Posted by Akrapovic View Post
Great idea for a thread!

I'm guessing that 2 of the 3 were Ford GT40s. There was an all New Zealand crew and an all American crew, but I can't remember the years or which way round they were. No idea about the 3rd.
You could have at least pretended it took longer than 3 minutes to get it right

Yeah, you got 2 of the 3 right. Amon and McLaren in 1966, with Gurney and Foyt the following year.
