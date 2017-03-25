Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
British Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 10 of 20 - Result
What happened

Congratulations to F1Guy on taking his second win of the season. After me and Notso Swift, he becomes the third repeat winner.

6 out of the 8 predictors saw Hamilton's British success coming.

Well done to everyone on how many of the top ten they got right. 5 out of 7 people got the top ten drivers correct (in whatever order it was they picked), with Hamilton, Bottas, Räikkönen, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Vettel, Ocon, Pérez
and Massa picked by all.

3 people got two of the fastest qualifiers right (always 1st and 3rd), while all but 1 got Williams's fastest pit stop. with the same number also predicting Mercedes's Team of the Grand Prix poll win. Conversely, no-one saw that the race would be on average rated as an 8 out of 10.

In the championship, things have tightened up, with the gap closing between myself and Mr Consistency stripedcat, our leader, by 1 point. However, Born Racer Fan has jumped into second place and F1Guy into third.

If you would like to see the British predictions again, here they are: http://tentenths.com/forum/showthread.php?t=151041

Predictions for Hungary will open on Monday - join us for that as we enter the second half of the season.

Winners so far this season

Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Britain: F1Guy

British Grand Prix Results

1. Hamilton
2. Bottas
3. Räikkönen
4. Verstappen
5. Ricciardo
6. Hulkenberg
7. Vettel
8. Ocon
9. Pérez
10. Massa

Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Räikkönen
3. Vettel

Fastest lap: Hamilton
Fastest pitstop: Williams
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Ricciardo
Driver of the Grand Prix: Ricciardo
Team of the Grand Prix: Mercedes
Rate the Grand Prix: 8

British Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results

1. F1Guy 115
2. smellysocks 111
3. Born Racer Fan 108
4. Born Racer 104
5. Grandpa_Rob 103
= stripedcat 103
7. Notso Swift 100
8. wolfhound 92

Championship Standings after Round 10 of 20

1. stripedcat 863
2. Born Racer Fan 853
3. F1Guy 852
4. Born Racer 850
5. smellysocks 835
6. Notso Swift 788
7. Grandpa_Rob 786
8. wolfhound 760
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70
