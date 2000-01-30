Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 07:25
ModelT
Rookie
 
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 41
ModelT should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
What now Speedsource?
I am wondering what happens now with the future for Speedsource?

It would seem logical that Mr Tremblay did not read about the Joest deal in the press, and would have known what was coming down the line, as also I would figure IMSA knew long ago. Likewise, if Mazda wants to change team, I am sure there are still contracts to be honored and paid with Speedsource?

Speedsource has been so long with Mazda, one cannot imagine they will find another partner like them to fund their racing. So does this mean the end of the road for the Team? And what about all the staff, as whilst I do not know how many they employed, but had to be a number, who all have commitments and families relying on them.

It's life I guess, but will be strange to not see them at the circuits.
