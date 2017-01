wolfhound Veteran

Chase Carey Welcome to the Piranha Club If seems Chase Carey is to take over in Bernie's job to be assisted by Ross Brawn (who is well known in F1), Sean Bratches (of ESPN) and Greg Maffei (of Liberty Media).



The latter two along with Chase Carey I expect will have a lot to learn about F1 but they have somebody very knowledgeable in Ross Brawn to help them do that.



Welcome to the Piranha Club folks.



http://classic.autosport.com/news/report.php/id/127859



