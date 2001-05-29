Ferrari in formula E?

http://autoweek.com/article/racing/f...rest-formula-e
Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne has confirmed that Ferrari is looking at joining Porsche and Formula 1 rivals Mercedes in signing up to race in Formula E in the near future.
Speaking after watching the Formula 1 a team secure a 1-2 finish in the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Marchionne talked briefly of his interest in the championship saying, In the wider sense of what we do with cars between Maserati, Alfa (Romeo) and Ferrari, we are looking at this with interest. Maybe with one of the others -- not Fiat -- but Alfa or Maserati.