hondafan37
Ferrari in formula E?
http://autoweek.com/article/racing/f...rest-formula-e

Ferrari President Sergio Marchionne has confirmed that Ferrari is looking at joining Porsche and Formula 1 rivals Mercedes in signing up to race in Formula E in the near future.
Speaking after watching the Formula 1 a team secure a 1-2 finish in the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Marchionne talked briefly of his interest in the championship saying, In the wider sense of what we do with cars between Maserati, Alfa (Romeo) and Ferrari, we are looking at this with interest. Maybe with one of the others -- not Fiat -- but Alfa or Maserati.
