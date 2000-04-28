chunterer Race Official Race Official Veteran



Delétraz still chasing his former car, but finally a decent result.

He has disappointed so far, he didn't do too bad in Formula Renault 2.0 and FR3.5 in the last 2 years.

Should be a cracker tomorrow! We know Rowland is very combative in the opening laps but he'll need to temper that a bit to keep the tyres in good nick. Markelov could do very well out of this from 4th. I'm sure some towing must've occurred. I often wonder about RE, the team should be a title contender and every year has at least one good driver 1 experienced, 1 rookie) but fails to deliver. It's the same with ART. It's like one is still surprised when they don't win because they have been the benchmark.This is the lowest Leclerc has qualified all year i think?Neither Prema nor DAMS have fared too well today.Should be a cracker tomorrow! We know Rowland is very combative in the opening laps but he'll need to temper that a bit to keep the tyres in good nick. Markelov could do very well out of this from 4th.