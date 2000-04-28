Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 16:40
chunterer
Race Official
Veteran
 
chunterer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location:
Down the end of my road
Posts: 12,954
chunterer has a real shot at the championship!chunterer has a real shot at the championship!chunterer has a real shot at the championship!chunterer has a real shot at the championship!chunterer has a real shot at the championship!
F2 Monza
Please digest the following qual positions etc and then start commenting...

Matsushita
De Vries
Deletraz
Markelov
Merhi
King
LECLERC
Fuoco
Ferruci
Albon
Ghiotto
Sette Camara
ROWLAND
Latifi
Today, 16:50
gert
Veteran
 
gert's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2002
Belgium
Antwerp
Posts: 3,021
gert should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridgert should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridgert should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by chunterer View Post
Please digest the following qual positions etc and then start commenting...
Is that the effect of some picking up a tow and some not?

Delétraz still chasing his former car, but finally a decent result.
He has disappointed so far, he didn't do too bad in Formula Renault 2.0 and FR3.5 in the last 2 years.
Then again, Racing Engineering has generally disappointed as a hole. Is that team or driver(s) or both?
Today, 18:14
chunterer
Race Official
Veteran
 
chunterer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location:
Down the end of my road
Posts: 12,954
chunterer has a real shot at the championship!chunterer has a real shot at the championship!chunterer has a real shot at the championship!chunterer has a real shot at the championship!chunterer has a real shot at the championship!
Quote:
Originally Posted by gert View Post
Is that the effect of some picking up a tow and some not?

Delétraz still chasing his former car, but finally a decent result.
He has disappointed so far, he didn't do too bad in Formula Renault 2.0 and FR3.5 in the last 2 years.
Then again, Racing Engineering has generally disappointed as a hole. Is that team or driver(s) or both?
I'm sure some towing must've occurred. I often wonder about RE, the team should be a title contender and every year has at least one good driver 1 experienced, 1 rookie) but fails to deliver. It's the same with ART. It's like one is still surprised when they don't win because they have been the benchmark.

This is the lowest Leclerc has qualified all year i think?

Neither Prema nor DAMS have fared too well today.

Should be a cracker tomorrow! We know Rowland is very combative in the opening laps but he'll need to temper that a bit to keep the tyres in good nick. Markelov could do very well out of this from 4th.
