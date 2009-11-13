GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



[VASC17R20] SuperCheap Auto Bathurst 1000: 5-8 Oct (WITH POLL)

It is almost here.



The Mountain is calling. That unique hill that for most of the year serves as public thoroughfare to lookouts, picnic grounds and awesome views of the town of Bathurst and beyond.



Soon, it will be used for what it is meant for.



1,000km of hard racing.

26 of the best cars and driver pairings



1 winner.



The championship is in play.. there are effectively 2 top flight contenders now.

One red

One blue



And 24 other crews ready to take this race win away from them...



