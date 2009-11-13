Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Which driver combination will win the SuperCheap Auto Bathurst 1000?
#2 Pye/Luff WP HOLDEN 0 0%
#3 Russell/Douglas LDM HOLDEN 0 0%
#5 Winterbottom/Canto PRA FORD 0 0%
#6 Waters/Stanaway PRA FORD 0 0%
#7 T.Kelly/Le Brocq NisMo NISSAN 0 0%
#8 Percat/Jones BJR HOLDEN 0 0%
#9 Reynolds/Youlden Erebus HOLDEN 0 0%
#12 Coulthard/D'Alberto DJRTP FORD 0 0%
#14 Slade/Walsh BJR HOLDEN 0 0%
#15 R.Kelly/Wall NisMo NISSAN 0 0%
#17 McLaughlin/Premat DJRTP FORD 0 0%
#18 Holdsworth/Reindler CSR HOLDEN 0 0%
#19 W.Davison/Webb Tekno HOLDEN 0 0%
#21 Blanchard/Hazelwood TBR HOLDEN 0 0%
#22 Courtney/Perkins WP HOLDEN 0 0%
#23 Caruso/Fiore NisMo NISSAN 0 0%
#33 Tander/Golding GRM HOLDEN 1 100.00%
#34 Moffat/Muscat GRM HOLDEN 0 0%
#55 Mostert/Owen PRA FORD 0 0%
#56 Bright/Jacobson PRA FORD 0 0%
#62 Rullo/A.Davison LDM HOLDEN 0 0%
#78 de Silvestro/D.Russell NisMo NISSAN 0 0%
#88 Whincup/Dumbrell 888 HOLDEN 0 0%
#97 van Gisbergen/Campbell 888 HOLDEN 0 0%
#99 Wood/Pither Erebus 888 HOLDEN 0 0%
#888 Lowndes/Richards 888 HOLDEN 0 0%
Voters: 1.

Drink [VASC17R20] SuperCheap Auto Bathurst 1000: 5-8 Oct (WITH POLL)
It is almost here.

The Mountain is calling. That unique hill that for most of the year serves as public thoroughfare to lookouts, picnic grounds and awesome views of the town of Bathurst and beyond.

Soon, it will be used for what it is meant for.

1,000km of hard racing.
26 of the best cars and driver pairings

1 winner.

The championship is in play.. there are effectively 2 top flight contenders now.
One red
One blue

And 24 other crews ready to take this race win away from them...

Who will be... Kings or Queen of the Mountain in 2017?
When was the cut-off for wildcards?

Looking more and more like Bathurst should've been a championship round for Super2.
