Today, 09:04
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,217
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
ASFC17 R10 Sandown


Top Ten
PTeamOwnerPts
1PaperMan MotorsportGM10714
2Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport630
3Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers612
4Silvercrest RacingAccident564
5Lightning CometsRazor540
6Axeman Performance RacingAxeman444528
7Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer510
7TGI RacingProfessor510
9Duff RacingScrut504
9RedZed RacingRedZedMikey504

Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
PaperMan Motorsport, , , , , +6 Places


Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Muta Taskurapu Racing, , , -7 Places


Standings To Date
Pos.TeamOwnerPtsGap+/-ThisR.
1Racing HarzRacing Harz4507  498
1Shogun AutosportHelix4507  498
3Team Antrodemus El Cribbo MotorsportJust Do It!4315-192 498
4Axeman Performance RacingAxeman4444281-34 528
5Duff RacingScrut4222-59 504
6PaperMan MotorsportGM104126-966714
7Lightning CometsRazor4099-27-1540
8Zoom Motorsporttwinwebbers4047-521612
9All-American RacersMatt3924-1231498
9Team 'Tallicaford713924 1498
11BlueBlood MotorsportBlueBlood3807-1173498
12Eagle MotorsportBiggy G3799-8-5342
13Team GAZ170Gaz1703757-42 360
14B.F. & I Racing Teamfomoco3747-101498
15Muta Taskurapu RacingF J Nedos3741-6-7300
16Minnamurra Racing ServicesTourer3699-42 510
16TGI RacingProfessor3699  510
18Shane's Signs Racingmtpanorama3681-18-2492
19Brendon EngineeringProRacer3585-96 444
20Silvercrest RacingAccident3532-534564
21RedZed RacingRedZedMikey3519-132504
22Pascofi Motorsportpascofi m-sport3468-515630
23Yeah The Boyz RacingLD22443465-3-3366
24Straight Line Entrepreneurship RacingGTRMagic3339-126-3276
25Muznik RacingMuznik3334-5-3282
26Cecil Engineeringmceci13261-73-1360
27MYTOY Motorsportcoln723186-751354
28DC Racing SAMadd_Dogg883078-108-2210
29Cooper Racing Teamjoey312997-81 360
30Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsportMattV2865-132 288
  
__________________
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Harvey Specter: Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Anyone can be a lost Picasso....
