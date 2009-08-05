Home
Today, 09:04
#
1
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
Join Date: Dec 2002
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,217
ASFC17 R10 Sandown
Top Ten
P
Team
Owner
Pts
1
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
714
2
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
630
3
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
612
4
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
564
5
Lightning Comets
Razor
540
6
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
528
7
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
510
7
TGI Racing
Professor
510
9
Duff Racing
Scrut
504
9
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
504
Hard Charger Award (For Most Positions Gained This Round)
PaperMan Motorsport, , , , , +6 Places
Biggest Loser Award (For Most Positions Lost This Round)
Muta Taskurapu Racing, , , -7 Places
Standings To Date
Pos.
Team
Owner
Pts
Gap
+/-
ThisR.
1
Racing Harz
Racing Harz
4507
498
1
Shogun Autosport
Helix
4507
498
3
Team Antrodemus El Cribbo Motorsport
Just Do It!
4315
-192
498
4
Axeman Performance Racing
Axeman444
4281
-34
528
5
Duff Racing
Scrut
4222
-59
504
6
PaperMan Motorsport
GM10
4126
-96
6
714
7
Lightning Comets
Razor
4099
-27
-1
540
8
Zoom Motorsport
twinwebbers
4047
-52
1
612
9
All-American Racers
Matt
3924
-123
1
498
9
Team 'Tallica
ford71
3924
1
498
11
BlueBlood Motorsport
BlueBlood
3807
-117
3
498
12
Eagle Motorsport
Biggy G
3799
-8
-5
342
13
Team GAZ170
Gaz170
3757
-42
360
14
B.F. & I Racing Team
fomoco
3747
-10
1
498
15
Muta Taskurapu Racing
F J Nedos
3741
-6
-7
300
16
Minnamurra Racing Services
Tourer
3699
-42
510
16
TGI Racing
Professor
3699
510
18
Shane's Signs Racing
mtpanorama
3681
-18
-2
492
19
Brendon Engineering
ProRacer
3585
-96
444
20
Silvercrest Racing
Accident
3532
-53
4
564
21
RedZed Racing
RedZedMikey
3519
-13
2
504
22
Pascofi Motorsport
pascofi m-sport
3468
-51
5
630
23
Yeah The Boyz Racing
LD2244
3465
-3
-3
366
24
Straight Line Entrepreneurship Racing
GTRMagic
3339
-126
-3
276
25
Muznik Racing
Muznik
3334
-5
-3
282
26
Cecil Engineering
mceci1
3261
-73
-1
360
27
MYTOY Motorsport
coln72
3186
-75
1
354
28
DC Racing SA
Madd_Dogg88
3078
-108
-2
210
29
Cooper Racing Team
joey31
2997
-81
360
30
Happy Dragon TeamMVMotorsport
MattV
2865
-132
288
