Liamverran Rookie

Join Date: Jul 2017 Posts: 2

Reynard 91FREN Hi all

I'm after a little help, a friend of mine has recently bought a Reynard 91FREN chassis number 03, from the log book we can see it has been hill climbed in cornwall in 2009. We believe this car to be one of three made in 1991 and use in the P and 0 series that year, any help or information would be fantastic.

Thank you in advance.

Liam





