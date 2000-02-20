Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One > Predictions Contest & Fun
Reload this Page [Official] 2017 R9 Austria Result
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 18:51 (Ref:3750489)   #1
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Veteran
 
ScotsBrutesFan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
Posts: 4,452
ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!ScotsBrutesFan has a real shot at the podium!
2017 R9 Austria Result
Taking the teams third win of the season were Little Hotels with 96 points, following very closely behind were in second place, Sheep chasers on 95points and Redneck Racing on 94points in third.
Just to show how tight t was, 4th placed Jordan Belfort Racing was just one further point away in fourth with 93 points.

In the overall Little Hotels lead is now 90 points with a total of 834 points, there is a change in second place with SBF Racing on 744points overtaking Team F1 with a third place total of 742points.
Sheep Chasers timely substitution in time for the last event and a strong show in Austrian bring the team up to 4th in the overall with 731points.

It's a quick turnaround this week as F1 heads to Silverstone. If you want you make changes as always the cut off for it to count is the start of FP1. The updated fantasy driver standing are below as always.
Attached Thumbnails
Austian Qualifying.jpg   Austria Race Result.jpg   Austian Team Scores.jpg  

Overall after Austria.jpg   Fantasy Driver after Austria.jpg  
ScotsBrutesFan is offline  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Predictions Contest & Fun | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
FIA F2 round 5 Austria 2017 skells22 National & International Single Seaters 10 Yesterday 22:48
AUSTRIA'S TRIVIA - Lap 1 AUSTRIA Motorsport History 15 30 Mar 2000 14:26
AUSTRIA'S Trivia - Lap 3 AUSTRIA Motorsport History 18 30 Mar 2000 13:56
AUSTRIA'S Trivia - Lap 2 AUSTRIA Motorsport History 14 25 Mar 2000 14:16
AUSTRIA'S TRIVIA - an experiment: the introduction AUSTRIA Motorsport History 2 20 Feb 2000 16:45


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 20:39.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.