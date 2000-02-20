ScotsBrutesFan Race Official Race Official Veteran



Just to show how tight t was, 4th placed Jordan Belfort Racing was just one further point away in fourth with 93 points.



In the overall Little Hotels lead is now 90 points with a total of 834 points, there is a change in second place with SBF Racing on 744points overtaking Team F1 with a third place total of 742points.

Sheep Chasers timely substitution in time for the last event and a strong show in Austrian bring the team up to 4th in the overall with 731points.



It's a quick turnaround this week as F1 heads to Silverstone. If you want you make changes as always the cut off for it to count is the start of FP1. The updated fantasy driver standing are below as always.




