What happened
Congratulations to smellysocks on his first win of the season, making him the seventh different winner of the Predictions Contest in nine Grands Prix.
His resounding win, with a score of 95, brings him much closer to the championship battle. His success included five drivers in their exact finishing positions, including the winner Bottas, gaining him those extra two points for the first position predicted correctly, as well as almost a full house in the predictions not related to finishing positions or qualifying positions, only missing out on Driver of the Grand Prix.
stripedcat, who has led the whole championship, hangs on at the top with a lead of 14 points over me; 5 competitors are within 20 points of the lead, so at almost the halfway stage of the championship battle, everything is still wide open.
smellysocks, Grandpa_Rob and Born Racer Fan all saw Valtteri's win coming, but only two people managed to get any qualifying positions right, with just Grandpa_Rob, who got the first two correct, and F1Guy, who got Vettel's 2nd place right.
With only 3 predictions gaining 5 points or fewer, we can still see that competitors are managing to get close to the final finishing positions on those drivers who they put in their top ten, but due to the tough midfield battle, it is sometimes a challenge to get those drivers in there who will make up those final few positions. The ones to get 5 points or fewer were NotsoSwift (Bottas in 6th, earning 3 points), me (Ricciardo in 7th, earning 5) and stripedcat (Ricciardo in 8th, earning 3).
I was the only one to get Grosjean in their top ten although it was foreseen that Haas would end up well, with 3 predicting Magnussen in their top ten. Unsurprisingly, no-one had either Williams driver down for points. Conversely, 4 predicted Williams's fastest pit stop, their 5th of the season (Red Bull have 2 and Mercedes and Ferrari have 1 apiece).
4 guessed that the race would be voted a 7 on Ten-Tenths, while 6 correctly opted for Mercedes as Team of the Grand Prix (Force India actually drew on the poll, but nobody went for them this time).
Winners so far this season
Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Austrian Grand Prix Results
1. Bottas
2. Vettel
3. Ricciardo
4. Hamilton
5. Räikkönen
6. Grosjean
7. Pérez
8. Ocon
9. Massa
10. Stroll
Qualifying
1. Bottas
2. Vettel
3. Hamilton
Fastest lap: Hamilton
Fastest pitstop: Williams
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Bottas
Driver of the Grand Prix: Bottas
Team of the Grand Prix: Mercedes and Force India
Rate the Grand Prix: 7
Austrian Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. smellysocks 95
2. Born Racer Fan 87
3. Born Racer 84
4. stripedcat 79
5. F1Guy 77
6. Grandpa_Rob 70
7. Notso Swift 69
Championship Standings After Round 9 of 20
1. stripedcat 760
2. Born Racer 746
3. Born Racer Fan 745
4. F1Guy 737
5. smellysocks 724
6. Notso Swift 688
7. Grandpa_Rob 683
8. wolfhound 668
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70