Aysedasi Ten-Tenths Hall of Fame 20KPINAL



Join Date: Oct 2001 Lymington, New Forest, England Posts: 29,593

PitWalk Tickets A question people.



The ACO sell very expensive pitwalk tickets $500+ for non-members. A old friend of mine is contemplating getting a couple of tickets for himself and another friend as 2018 will see his 50th anniversary at Le Mans (having first attended in 1968). He is hoping that this ticket will get him on the grid before the start of the race - along with all the 'pretty people'.... Does anyone know (for sure) what these seemingly gold-plated tickets actually allow you to do?



Thanks. A question people.The ACO sell very expensive pitwalk tickets $500+ for non-members. A old friend of mine is contemplating getting a couple of tickets for himself and another friend as 2018 will see his 50th anniversary at Le Mans (having first attended in 1968). He is hoping that this ticket will get him on the grid before the start of the race - along with all the 'pretty people'.... Does anyone know (for sure) what these seemingly gold-plated tickets actually allow you to do?Thanks.