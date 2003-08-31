Racingcar64 Rookie

*MALLORY PARK - CLASSIC AND MODERN RACES - Quali and race £180.00

Hey all, I have just got off the phone from Richard Culverhouse ( ex CSCC ) and I have just entered the Mallory Park race on 4th June.

As a bit of info, the race is open to all sports/saloons, MG's, Hatches etc. There is a "Classic" race, which is 15mins Quali and 15 mins race and a "Modern" race, which again is the same. As usual, the races will be split into classes depending on engine size etc. Richard is more than capable of running a great meeting, especially when he founded the CSCC!



Cost is great. £180.00 for quali and race, with usual awards for 1st,2nd,3rd etc.



There is also a combined race, at the end of the day which is only £90 if you have already entered a race.



As we know Mallory has been through troubles over the past years with noise etc, so this is a great way to get Mallory back on the map. The interest is very good for the races so far, but who would be interested in racing as well?



All MG Cup cars would be eligible, along with all MGOC cars. The cut off point for the Classic race is anything before 1980...



There will be motorsport stalls on the day, live demonstrations on track and a motorsport festival feel. There are double headers from the DDMC Sports/Saloons, Formula Fords and Caterhams also.



